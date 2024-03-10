Keys to India’s growth in electronic device revolution discussed in Tezpur University

Tezpur: “We all know how digital payment has revolutionized payment system in India. Artificial Intelligence is shaping a new wave. However, behind all these revolutionary things electronic devices play a crucial role,” said Dr Ajit Kr. Panda, Vice President - Engineering RF at VVDN Technologies that specializes on software, product engineering, electronics manufacturing services and solutions.

Dr Panda was speaking at a Colloquium on Electronic Devices and Sensors organized by Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Tezpur University (TU) in collaboration with Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Electron Devices Society (EDS) Kolkata section on Friday.

The Colloquium brought together leading experts, researchers, and innovators from around the world to explore the latest advancements in the field of technology. Notable experts present on the occasion were Prof Navakanta Bhat, Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE), IISc Bangalore, Prof. K. S. Chang Liao, National Tsing Hua University, Taiwan, Prof. Benjamin Iniguez, University Rovira I Virgili, Spain, Prof. Chandan. K. Sarkar, Jadavpur University. Dr. Samar Saha, Ex-President, IEEE EDS joined the Colloquium online.

Delivering the inaugural address, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, TU said that the theme “Electronic Devices and Sensors”, is both timely and significant. “In our rapidly evolving technological landscape, they are playing a crucial role in shaping the way we interact with the world around us,” the Vice Chancellor said.

Prof. P. P Sahu, Dean, School of Engineering advocated for robust research on devices and bringing out prototypes. “We need to come up with finished products with societal benefit and this should be our challenge,” said Prof Sahu. The day long Colloquium had several enlightened sessions taken by the experts. Dr. Panda.

Discussed opportunities in 5G Electronics Systems. Prof. Navakanta Bhat explained the topic- Energy and Space Efficient Parallel Adder Using Molecular Memristors, whereas Prof. Benjamin Iniguez spoke on Modelling of Organic Electrochemical Transistors. Prof. Sarkar talked on the Semiconductor Industry. The colloquium was coordinated by Dr. Ratul Kr. Baruah of Dept. of ECE.

