Khagarijan College NSS camp promotes awareness, community service in Rantholi

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Khagarijan College concluded a transformative seven-day special camp in its adopted village, Rantholi, on Thursday. The event was held from May 15 to 21, under the leadership of Programme Officer Ashraful Alam Choudhury. The camp became a hub of community service, skill development, and social awareness.

Throughout the week, the camp addressed diverse community needs, focusing on creativity and education, featuring cultural competitions and an adult literacy survey, alongside skill-building sessions such as ribbon flower-making for local women.

A plantation drive, health camps, a plastic-free campaign, and menstrual hygiene awareness drives were also held as part of the camp.

Also Read: National Cadet Corps (NCC) unit launched at Nagaon Khagarijan College