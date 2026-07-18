Khagen Bezbaruah: A lifelong custodian of Assam’s folk heritage

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Khagen Bezbaruah, a resident of Paramankhowa under Ward No. 5 of Tihu Municipal Board in Assam’s Nalbari district, has devoted his life to preserving and promoting the rich traditions of Assamese folk culture. Through his dedication to Oja-Pali, Daina-Pali, Juna Naam, and Nagara Naam, he has earned recognition as one of the committed custodians of the state’s cultural heritage.

Born to Pratap Bezbaruah and Sandhya Bezbaruah, Khagen is the youngest among four brothers. He grew up in a family deeply rooted in traditional folk arts. His father, Pratap Bezbaruah, was a well-known performer of Oja-Pali, Daina-Pali, and Juna Naam, who also earned acclaim through performances broadcast by All India Radio, Guwahati. Inspired by his father’s legacy, Khagen dedicated himself to carrying forward the family’s rich cultural tradition.

From the age of 16, Khagen Bezbaruah has been actively performing Oja-Pali, Daina-Pali, and Juna Naam across Nalbari, Baksa, Kamrup, and Barpeta districts, keeping alive centuries-old folk traditions. For the past 15 years, he has also led a Nagara Naam troupe that has performed at numerous religious and cultural events across Assam.

Determined to preserve the state’s traditional art forms, he has trained every member of his family in Nagara Naam, Juna Naam, and Oja-Pali. Together, they have created a vibrant cultural environment in their village while inspiring the younger generation to value and uphold Assam’s folk heritage.

Despite his remarkable contribution to preserving Assamese culture, Khagen Bezbaruah continues to face financial hardship. He supports his family through sharecropping, daily wage labour, and other household work, while remaining deprived of most government welfare benefits available to artistes.

Locals and cultural enthusiasts believe that dedicated folk artistes like Khagen Bezbaruah deserve greater recognition and financial support from the government. They say that encouraging such cultural practitioners is essential for safeguarding Assam’s invaluable folk traditions and passing them on to future generations.

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