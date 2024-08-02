Khamardwisa High School students pledge to stay away from intoxicating substances

KOKRAJHAR: In the midst of a worrisome rise in drug usage in Kokrajhar and Chirang, students at Khamardwisa High School, Lakhibazar in Baksa district, made a commitment on Thursday to abstain from intoxicating substances. They pledged to get involved in the noble endeavour for the positive change of the society.

The students of the school stood in front of the prayer arena and joined chorus, “We promise to stay away from consuming alcohol, drugs, sewing tobacco, gutka and other intoxicating substances. We will never encourage the youths to take these substances but to involve in the noble deeds of the people for a positive change in the society.” Senior Assistant Teacher of the school Chandra Kanta Basumatary administered the pledge against the use of intoxicating substances in front of the teachers and other non-teaching staff.

Talking to The Sentinel, Assistant Teacher of Khamardwisa High School Mendela Brahma (Dwimasa) who is also a popular comedian of Bodo film said the use of drugs and other alcoholic substances were increasing in the society especially among the young generations which is becoming a matter of grave concern. He said Khamardwisa High School of Baksa district used to bring awareness against the use of intoxicating substances among the school students from time to time and this was also part of this initiative. He also said the impact of drugs and other intoxicating substances had worried the parents, guardians and the society as a whole and the time has come to stand united against the use of this substances. He further said for a descent and strong society, the use of drugs and alcoholic substances should be dealt with firmed hands.

