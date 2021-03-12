Khanapara Teer Result Today - 12 March'21 - Khanapara Teer Target, Khanapara Teer Common Number Live Update

✅Khanapara, Assam Teer Result Live Update: In Assam, Khanapara Teer game is another legal lottery based archery game held in the Assam-Meghalaya border, Khanapara. This teer game is It is organised by the Khasi hills Archery Sports Association, a group of 12 archery clubs from specific Assam locality, at Themmarwet near khanapara, Ri Bhoi district, Meghalaya. It is also known as the Assam Teer. Khanapara teer results are announced in two rounds: first one at 3:45 PM, and the second one at 4:30 PM. The Khanapara teer results can be found online on https://www.meghalayateer.com/

Also Check: Khanapara Teer Results Today - 13 March'21 - Khanapara Teer Target, Common Number Live Result)

Khanapara Teer Result Today - 12 March'21

First & second round number of Khanapara teer target common number update will be out for public at 3:45 pm & 4:30pm today respectively. Here are today's Khanapara teer results...

Date

F/R(4:00pm)

S/Round (4:30pm)

12 Mar 2021

27

25

11 Mar 2021

90

94

10 Mar 2021

49

20

09 Mar 2021

55

18

08 Mar 2021

48

12

06 Mar 2021

82

29

05 Mar 2021

42

11

04 Mar 2021

58

60

03 Mar 2021

01

52

02 Mar 2021

49

59

01 Mar 2021

73

66



Khanapara teer game is played throughout the week except for Sundays. The Khanapara dream teer game is simple, where the player needs to guess the last two digits of the complete number of teer that hit the target. We can take the example of a number, say 1,329. If 1,329 arrows hit the target in the game, the winner is the one who guessed '29' as the last two-digit. Even if the game is easier than it's name, the player needs to anticipate the last two digits of the complete number of arrows and then hit the target. The game of archery starts when the archers start shooting arrows on the target mostly in an open playground.

Khanapara Teer Game History

Khanapara teer game wasn't legalised by the state govt. and betting on teer was also prohibited until the mid 1980s. But in 1982, the state govt. not only made it legal but also realized it to be a good source of income.

The Shillong teer lottery is different from other lotteries in the country, here the lucky draw, draws the winner of the teer. The Khashi Hills Archery Sports Association, even allows visitors to watch the game with no entry fee.

Khanapara Teer Ticket Sale & Timing

On September 27 '2018, further for regulating arrow shooting games and teer ticket sales, the Assam Assembly passed the bill referred as the Assam Regulation of the game of arrow shooting and selling of teer tickets. Many khanapara teer counters in Meghalaya are authorised & they sell tickets from 10 am to 3:30 pm at counters everyday except Sundays.

Teer Games Rules

The arrows used in hitting the target should not be less than 30 and more than 50. In each round, 50 archers fire arrows at not less than 300 arrows and not more than 1000. For example if 750 arrows hit in the first round ,the score would be 50, the last digits. When the game starts, the focus is on the ticket holders, because they have to make the right guess about the number of arrows that can hit the target.

Also, a very interesting thought that is of dream, is associated with choosing numbers to play. There are different symbols associated with teer game ,which stand for different things. Even the followers of this game suggest that the best wagers here are the ones who correspond their dreams into numbers.

Also Check - Assam CEE 2021 - Application Form, Eligibility, Dates, Exam Pattern, Syllabus

Also Check - Assam GNM 2021: Application Form, Exam Dates, Eligibility, Admission Process, Syllabus, Pattern

Also Check: Khanapara Teer Results Today - 11 March'21 - Khanapara Teer Target, Common Number Live Result)

Also Check: Shillong Teer Result Today - 13 March'21 - Jowai Teer (Meghalaya) Number Live Result Update

Also Check: Nagaland State Lottery Results Today - 13 March'21 - Nagaland Lottery Sambad Morning, Evening Result