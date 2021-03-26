 Top
Khanapara Teer Result Today - 26 March'21 - Khanapara Teer Target, Khanapara Teer Common Number Live Update

✅Khanapara teer target result update will be out for public at 3:45 pm for first round & 4:30 pm for second round. Keep checking the website

Khanapara Teer Result Today - 26 March21 - Khanapara Teer Target, Khanapara Teer Common Number Live Update

Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  26 March 2021 8:34 AM GMT

✅ Khanapara, Assam Teer Result Live Update: In Assam, Khanapara Teer game is another legal lottery based archery game held in the Assam-Meghalaya border, Khanapara. This teer game is It is organised by the Khasi hills Archery Sports Association, a group of 12 archery clubs from specific Assam locality, at Themmarwet near khanapara, Ri Bhoi district, Meghalaya. It is also known as the Assam Teer. Khanapara teer results are announced in two rounds: first one at 3:45 PM, and the second one at 4:30 PM. The Khanapara teer results can be found online on https://www.meghalayateer.com/

Khanapara Teer Result Today - 26 March'21

First & second round number of Khanapara teer target common number update will be out for public at 3:45 pm & 4:30pm today respectively. Here are today's Khanapara teer results...

Date
 F/R(4:00pm)
 S/Round (4:30pm)
26 Mar 2021
 90
 56
25 Mar 2021
 26
 45
24 Mar 2021
 31
 01
23 Mar 2021
 27
 27
22 Mar 2021
 17
 25
20 Mar 2021
 68
 30
19 Mar 2021
 90
 47
18 Mar 2021
 75
 98
17 Mar 2021
 79
 15
16 Mar 2021
 18
 47
15 Mar 2021
 19
 85
13 Mar 2021
 91
 63
12 Mar 2021
 27
 25
11 Mar 2021
 90
 94
10 Mar 2021
 49
 20
09 Mar 2021
 55
 18
08 Mar 2021
 48
 12
06 Mar 2021
 82
 29
05 Mar 2021
 42
 11
04 Mar 2021
 58
 60
03 Mar 2021
 01
 52
02 Mar 2021
 49
 59
01 Mar 2021
 73
 66

Khanapara teer game is played throughout the week except for Sundays. The Khanapara dream teer game is simple, where the player needs to guess the last two digits of the complete number of teer that hit the target. We can take the example of a number, say 1,329. If 1,329 arrows hit the target in the game, the winner is the one who guessed '29' as the last two-digit. Even if the game is easier than it's name, the player needs to anticipate the last two digits of the complete number of arrows and then hit the target. The game of archery starts when the archers start shooting arrows on the target mostly in an open playground.

Khanapara Teer Game History

Khanapara teer game wasn't legalised by the state govt. and betting on teer was also prohibited until the mid 1980s. But in 1982, the state govt. not only made it legal but also realized it to be a good source of income.

The Shillong teer lottery is different from other lotteries in the country, here the lucky draw, draws the winner of the teer. The Khashi Hills Archery Sports Association, even allows visitors to watch the game with no entry fee.

Khanapara Teer Ticket Sale & Timing

On September 27 '2018, further for regulating arrow shooting games and teer ticket sales, the Assam Assembly passed the bill referred as the Assam Regulation of the game of arrow shooting and selling of teer tickets. Many khanapara teer counters in Meghalaya are authorised & they sell tickets from 10 am to 3:30 pm at counters everyday except Sundays.

Teer Games Rules

The arrows used in hitting the target should not be less than 30 and more than 50. In each round, 50 archers fire arrows at not less than 300 arrows and not more than 1000. For example if 750 arrows hit in the first round ,the score would be 50, the last digits. When the game starts, the focus is on the ticket holders, because they have to make the right guess about the number of arrows that can hit the target.

Also, a very interesting thought that is of dream, is associated with choosing numbers to play. There are different symbols associated with teer game ,which stand for different things. Even the followers of this game suggest that the best wagers here are the ones who correspond their dreams into numbers.

Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Similar Posts
