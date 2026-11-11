Khel Maharan 3.0 inaugurated in Assam's Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: With the objective of bringing young sporting talents from different parts of the state into the limelight and providing them with an excellent platform for their proper development, the Assam Government has organised Khel Maharan 3.0.

As part of this initiative, the village panchayat-level and urban-level competitions under Bokakhat co-district were inaugurated on Tuesday.

The competitions will continue until November 18 across 20 village panchayats and one urban area under Bokakhat co-district.

The inaugural events were held at three different venues. The Rajabari Higher Secondary School playground hosted the event for Rajabari Village Panchayat, the Bholaguri Lachit Club playground hosted the event for Badulipar Village Panchayat, while the urban-level competitions under Bokakhat Municipality were organised at the Bokakhat Public Playground.

The inaugural programme held at the Rajabari Higher Secondary School playground was formally inaugurated by Assam Cabinet Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development and local MLA Atul Bora.