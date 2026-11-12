Khel Maharan 3.0 Kicks Off in Dhubri with Grand Inaugural Ceremony

Dhubri: The district-level leg of Assam’s flagship grassroots sporting initiative, Khel Maharan 3.0, officially got underway in Dhubri this morning amid great enthusiasm from young athletes and local residents.

The ceremonial launch took place at 10:00 AM at the Halakura Higher Secondary School playground, where Assam Cabinet Minister Aswini Ray Sarkar formally inaugurated the event.

Minister Sarkar, who holds the portfolios for Social Justice and Empowerment, Soil Conservation, and Welfare of Minorities and Development, attended the ceremony alongside district administration officials, local sportspersons, and hundreds of participating students.

Prior to today's launch, Minister Sarkar had chaired a high-level preparatory meeting in Golakganj with the District Development Commissioner (DDC) and the District Sports Officer to ensure seamless execution of the games and foster a stronger sporting culture in the region.

Addressing the gathering at Halakura, officials emphasized that the third edition of Khel Maharan aims to unearth hidden athletic talent from rural corners and provide them with a structured pathway to state and national arenas.

"From the grassroots to the grand stage, every champion’s journey begins with a single step," the Department of Sports stated in its official campaign message, encouraging youth to "start local, compete with pride, and dream of the big stage."

Following its state-level launch by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati, Khel Maharan 3.0 has witnessed a massive response across Assam's 35 districts.

The tournament progresses across four tiers, Gram Panchayat (GP), Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC), District/Zone, and State levels. Promising athletes discovered during the competitions stand to gain access to advanced residential coaching in Guwahati, scientific fitness assessments, and dedicated financial scholarships to support their training and nutrition.