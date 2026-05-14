Meghalaya to Deploy Security Forces for Lapangap Farmers Amid Fresh Border Tensions with Karbi Anglong

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government on Wednesday assured protection and deployment of security personnel for farmers of Lapangap village to enable them to resume cultivation amid renewed tensions and alleged disturbances from the Karbi Anglong side of the border.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said representatives from Lapangap village, accompanied by several organisations, met him to raise concerns over threats faced by local cultivators ahead of the farming season. He said the discussions primarily centred on safeguarding the livelihood of villagers in Lapangap.

Speaking to media persons, Dhar said, "The people of Lapangap village, along with some organisations, came to meet me regarding the Lapangap issue. As this is the time for farmers to cultivate their land, there have been some disturbances from the Karbi side. We had a fruitful discussion, and I assured them that the government will do its level best to protect our people."

When asked about the matter, he said, "Today, this is not a border issue. The residents of Lapangap came to discuss their livelihood concerns. The border issue is a state-level subject. We have assured them that security forces will be deployed from tomorrow onwards to ensure cultivation can continue smoothly without any disturbance."

Stating that adequate security personnel would be deployed in the area, Dhar said the State government was committed to maintaining peace while ensuring that farmers could continue agricultural activities without fear.

"We assured them that sufficient forces will be provided so that peace is maintained," he said.

On whether the matter would be raised with the Assam government, Dhar said discussions between administrative officials of both states were already underway and further engagement would continue through the established regional committee mechanism.

"Both the Deputy Commissioners have already held discussions over the past few days, and more meetings are expected. The Assam government has also formed its new government recently. Our Chief Minister has said he will discuss the issue with the Chief Minister of Assam. Since we are working together along the border, we are waiting for the Assam government to appoint the new chairman of the regional committees from their side so that we can meet at the appropriate time," he added.

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