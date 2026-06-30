Khol maestro Dipankar Sharma to receive Swaragini Gandhar Samman-2026

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DIGBOI: Bringing laurels to Digboi and Assam’s rich cultural heritage, eminent young journalist and accomplished Khol exponent Dipankar Sharma has been selected for the prestigious international Swaragini Gandhar Samman-2026 in recognition of his exceptional contribution to the preservation, promotion, and propagation of India’s traditional musical heritage and Assam’s revered Sankari culture.

The coveted honour will be conferred during Sanskriti Sangam-2026, a premier national cultural conclave organised by Rhythm Event & Management Pvt. Ltd., at Jyoti Chitraban, Guwahati, on July 30. The event is expected to witness the participation of eminent artistes, cultural icons, and distinguished personalities from across the country. Notably, Sharma’s selection follows years of unwavering dedication to the ancient tradition of Khol percussion. As a highly regarded Bayan (Khol player), he has earned widespread acclaim through his performances in Bhaona productions across Assam while playing a pivotal role in preserving the state’s intangible cultural heritage.

Beyond the stage, Sharma has remained deeply committed to nurturing the next generation of artistes by imparting systematic training in Khol percussion to young learners alongside Bhaona. Furthermore, despite his young age, Sharma has balanced his responsibilities as a journalist with his relentless pursuit of cultural excellence, establishing himself as a respected figure in both the media and artistic communities.

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