Khumtai Residents Demand Probe into Missing Student Raj Kalindi’s Disappearance

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Hundreds of residents from Shaotoli Notun Mati tea garden, under the jurisdiction of the Khumtai police out post, staged a massive protest on Thursday and blocked the Dhodar Ali road and surrounded the out post over the disappearance of a student named Raj Kalindi.

According to reports, Raj Kalindi went to bathe in the nearby Dhansiri river with some acquaintances on May 29 and has been missing ever since. Protesters, including members of AASAA (All Adivasi Students’ Association) and the Cha Mukti Sangram Samiti, demanded the recovery of Raj’s body and a thorough investigation into the role of the individuals who were with him.

The protesters alleged that the three acquaintances—Pankaj Pasi, Mousumi Hajam, and Liladhar Sahu—had deliberately lured Raj to the Dhansiri river and murdered him. They claimed the incident was not accidental and demanded a proper investigation into the matter.

Protesters further alleged that although the three suspects were initially detained by the Khumtai police, they were later released. Following public protests, the police reportedly re-arrested them and sent them to jail.

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