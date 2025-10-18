KMSS stages protest in Tezpur demanding justice for Zubeen Garg

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: In a strong display of public outrage and solidarity, the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), Sonitpur chapter, staged a sit-in protest at Tezpur Court Chariali on Friday, demanding swift justice in connection with the mysterious death of Assam’s beloved cultural icon and singer Zubeen Garg.

The protesters, describing Zubeen as the ‘Artist of the People,’ reiterated that KMSS would not rest until justice is served. Hundreds of activists and concerned citizens joined the demonstration, carrying placards and shouting slogans such as ‘We Want Justice for Zubeen Garg’ and ‘Punish the Guilty.’ The gathering reflected widespread anger and frustration over the slow progress of the ongoing investigation into Garg’s death, which occurred on September 19 in Singapore.

During the protest, KMSS representatives submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging a high-level inquiry into Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death and also seeking action regarding a recent incident in Baksa district.

