Know The 8 “Crorepati” Candidates Contesting For The Five Phase 2 Lok Sabha Seats In Assam

Sahabul Islam Choudhury, the candidate from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) contesting for the Karimganj seat, is the richest among all. He has announced that his total assets amount to a staggering Rs. 66,51,07,199.

Two other candidates from the Karimganj constituency, Kripanath Mallah of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury of Indian National Congress (INC), are also 'crorepatis'. They have declared assets worth Rs 1,26,45,104 and Rs 4,61,38,799.52 respectively.

The Darrang-Udalguri Constituency stands out with the highest number of ‘crorepati’ candidates, totalling six. These include Dilip Saikia of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with assets of Rs 2,17,20,341.3, Durgadas Boro of the Bodoland Peoples Front with Rs 2,85,20,043, and Madhab Rajbangshi of the Indian National Congress (INC) with Rs 1,15,16,192.

Additionally, Abul Kasem of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) has declared assets amounting to Rs. 2,34,45,562, while Abdul Hamed of the Rashtriya Ulama Council has inherited assets worth Rs. 2,50,00,000. Lastly, Swarna Devi of the Gana Suraksha Party has assets amounting to Rs. 2,16,53,311.