Know The 8 “Crorepati” Candidates Contesting For The Five Phase 2 Lok Sabha Seats In Assam

Assam is gearing up for the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections, scheduled for April 26. The polling will take place in five constituencies: Karimganj, Silchar, Nagaon, Darrang-Udalguri, and Diphu (ST).
Notably, the Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency in Assam, formed in 2023, is set to hold its first Lok Sabha elections. This follows a major delimitation exercise last year, supervised by the Election Commission of India, which involved significant boundary changes and renaming of assembly segments within the constituency.
Out of the 61 candidates contesting for the five Lok Sabha constituencies mentioned earlier, 15 have declared assets exceeding 1 crore in their election affidavits.
Sahabul Islam Choudhury, the candidate from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) contesting for the Karimganj seat, is the richest among all. He has announced that his total assets amount to a staggering Rs. 66,51,07,199.
Two other candidates from the Karimganj constituency, Kripanath Mallah of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury of Indian National Congress (INC), are also 'crorepatis'. They have declared assets worth Rs 1,26,45,104 and Rs 4,61,38,799.52 respectively.
The Darrang-Udalguri Constituency stands out with the highest number of ‘crorepati’ candidates, totalling six. These include Dilip Saikia of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with assets of Rs 2,17,20,341.3, Durgadas Boro of the Bodoland Peoples Front with Rs 2,85,20,043, and Madhab Rajbangshi of the Indian National Congress (INC) with Rs 1,15,16,192.
Additionally, Abul Kasem of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) has declared assets amounting to Rs. 2,34,45,562, while Abdul Hamed of the Rashtriya Ulama Council has inherited assets worth Rs. 2,50,00,000. Lastly, Swarna Devi of the Gana Suraksha Party has assets amounting to Rs. 2,16,53,311.
Amarsing Tisso of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerges as the wealthiest candidate in the Diphu constituency, boasting an impressive asset value of Rs 18,03,93,529. He is followed by J. I. Kathar, an independent candidate, who has declared assets worth Rs. 1,27,97,559.
In the Silchar (SC) Constituency, two candidates are “crorepatis”. Parimal Suklabaidya, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has declared assets worth Rs 1,15,41,623. On the other hand, Rajib Das of the Bahujan Maha Party has a significantly higher asset declaration, amounting to Rs. 7,79,70,500.
Suresh Borah, a candidate from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Nagaon Parliament Constituency, has emerged as the second richest contender in the Phase 2 Lok Sabha election in Assam, boasting an impressive declared asset value of Rs 40,18,06,649.
Meanwhile, the present MP of Nowgong Lok Sabha Constituency, Pradyut Bordoloi of the Indian National Congress has declared assets worth Rs 2,52,71,867.