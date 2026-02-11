Kochi: Assam media delegation visits Cochin Port Trust, ICAR-CMFRI

KOCHI: As part of an ongoing media tour to Kochi, a media delegation from Assam, led by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Guwahati, visited the Cochin Port Trust on Tuesday, one of the largest and most strategic ports in India as part of an exposure visit to key national institutions in Kerala. The delegation toured the port facilities and gained first-hand insight into the operations of the International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT), the largest such terminal in the country.

Kuruvilla Xavier, General Manager (Operarion) and Lino Varghese, Assistant Manager (Commercial) briefed the team about the Logistics operations and details about the Warehouse operation.

During the visit to the Port Trust, D Anil Kumar, Deputy Traffic Manager briefed the delegation on the functioning, operational mechanisms and strategic importance of the port. He highlighted the role of Cochin Port in facilitating international maritime trade and strengthening India’s logistics and shipping ecosystem.

In the second half of the day, the media delegation visited the ICAR–Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (ICAR-CMFRI), Kochi. Dr. Grinson George, Director, ICAR-CMFRI, provided a comprehensive overview of the institute’s mandate, research activities and contributions to the marine fisheries sector in India.

Dr. George informed that one of the major achievements of ICAR-CMFRI is the development and refinement of a stratified multistage random sampling method for estimating marine fish landings across India’s extensive coastline.

He emphasized that the institute’s robust research efforts have significantly contributed to the nearly fivefold increase in marine fish production in the country and the growing contribution of marine fisheries to GDP growth, benefiting fisher folk, fish farmers, policymakers and fisheries managers. (PIB)

