KOKRAJHAR: 12th annual conference of United Bodo People’s Organization (UBPO) begins

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The 12th annual conference of the United Bodo People’s Organization (UBPO) at SB Bodo High School, Sanjari Nwgwr, Simen Chapori in Dhemaji district, began on Friday. Delegates from 24 districts of Assam participated in the conference.

As part of the programme, Swachh Abhiyan was started in the morning by Mukhti Nath Pegu, President, AP, MSTD Block, followed by inauguration of the Guest House by Bitupon Neog, CEO, Dhemaji Zilla Parishad, and inauguration of the Late Hedul Kherkhetary Memorial Volunteer Camp by Bhim Kt Pegu, CDSP, Jonai.

The main gate was inaugurated by Hitesh Chandra Roy, SP, Dhemaji, while the Late Kamal Basumatary Memorial Dining Hall was inaugurated by Anand Malhotra, Co-District Commissioner, Jonai, and the Late Rameswar Ramchiary Memorial Main Pandal was inaugurated by Pradan Baruah, MP, 14 No. Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Constituency. The Lt Jiten Boro Memorial Delegate Hall was inaugurated by Soneswar Basumatary, Principal of SB Bodo Higher Secondary School, while the Cultural Camp was inaugurated by Bodocha Brahma, Secretary, ABSU.

The delegate session of the DDC, UBPO was inaugurated by Pitambar Brahma, General Secretary, UBPO, while the Late Gabinda Basumatary Memorial Volleyball Competition was inaugurated by Jatin Buragohain, Secretary, Dhemaji District Sport Association.

In the evening, the delegate sitting of the Central Working Committee, UBPO, was inaugurated by Biswajit Daimary, Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly. The welcome address was given by Sukreswar Goyary, Working President of the Reception Committee.

The Inauguration of CWC sitting was also attended by the Chairman of BKWAC, Anil Basumatary, CEM Mihiniswar Basumatary, Deputy Speaker of BTCLA Bijit Gwra Narzary, EMs of BKWAC, and guests from Tripura Riyad Debbarma and Animesh Jamatia.

In his inaugural speech of CWC, UBPO, ALA Speaker Biswajit Daimary said that the UBPO had played a key role to create the BKWAC with the BTR Accord in 2020 and that it was still working for shaping the future of the welfare autonomous council. He said that the UBPO was also working for the unification of the Bodos and the socio-economic, educational, and literary development of the Bodos.

Daimary said that the Government of Assam had no role in controlling the ruling, preparation of schemes, budget, and execution of projects of the 39 transferred subjects of BTC but that it would only exercise the power to make rules. On the inclusion of villages to BKWAC, Daimary said that according to the spirit of BTR Accord, villages of Sonitpur and Biswanath districts should have been included under extended BTR. He said that similarly, the Bodo villages of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) had not been included in BKWAC.

