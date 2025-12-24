Kokrajhar: 16 books of Bodo women writers released during BWWA meeting

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A book release programme featuring works by both new and senior Bodo women writers was held on Monday at Bodoland University, Kokrajhar, under the initiative of the Bodo Women Writers' Association (BWWA).

The book release function, organized at the auditorium of the Bodo Department of the university, was presided over by Anjali Basumatary, president of the Bodo Women Writers' Association and a Sahitya Akademi award recipient. The event was attended as chief guest by Dr Surath Narzary, president of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, while noted litterateur and Sahitya Akademi award recipient Janil Kumar Brahma was present as a distinguished guest.

During the programme, a total of 16 books including poetry and short story collections published this year by both new and senior women writers were officially released on the same day.

The authors of the books in the Bodo language were Anju Basumatary, Dhirju Jyoti Basumatary, Ventina Basumatary, Meena Khakhlary, Nilima Basumatary, Dr Rupashree Hazarika, Anita Brahma, Subhadra Musahary, and Virgin Jacoba Musahary.

