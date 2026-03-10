BJP Announces Second List of Candidates for GHADC Elections on April 10

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections, scheduled for April 10, as the party steps up its push to expand its presence in the Garo Hills region.

State general secretary Wankitbok Pohshna announced the names approved by the party's State Election Committee, which include Alphonse Sangma from Gasuapara, George P Sangma from Babelapara, Karmingstone N Marak from Raksamgre, and Miritha T Sangma from Jengjal.

The GHADC elections will be held on April 10, with vote counting scheduled for April 14.

