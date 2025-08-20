Kokrajhar: BSS and BBCT observe 25th death anniversary of Bineswar Brahma

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) and the Bineswar Brahma Charitable Trust (BBCT) on Tuesday jointly observed the 25th death anniversary of Subungthini Thandwi Bineswar Brahma at his burial place at Chandamari in Kokrajhar during which the BSS resolved to collect the creative articles of Late Brahma to preserve his literary creativities.

Talking to mediapersons, general secretary of the BSS Nilo Kanta Goyary said that twenty five years ago, the then President of the BSS, Subungthini Thandwi Bineswar Brahma, was shot dead by armed assailants in Guwahati on August 19, 2000, and since then the BSS had been observing his death anniversary every year. He said that the BSS had taken some initiatives to preserve his legacy of literary creativities and his dedication for establishing literary connectivity with other literary organizations of the great Bodo race. He also said that the BSS would collect all the articles of Late Bineswar Brahma to compile a book to preserve his creative writings besides doing research over his contributions.

In his keynote address, MLA Lawrence Islary said that efforts had been made by the BSS and the BTC authority to honour his legacy. He said that the Bineswar Brahma Engineering College was an outcome of the then BTC Government to remember his contributions to the society. He said that the present BTR Government had also been giving due recognition and honour to great leaders of the Bodos, with statues of great leaders being installed and various schemes taken up in their names. He announced that the council government had sanctioned nearly one crore rupees for the development and beautification of an open stage at the burial site of Subungthini Thandwi Bineswar Brahma.

As part of the programme, the president of the BSS, Dr Surath Narzary, hoisted the organizational flag at half mast followed by floral tribute at Brahma’s statue paid by Puspa Rani Brahma, wife of Late Brahma. Minister UG Brahma, speaker of BTC Katiram Boro, Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary, along with other guests released pigeons for peace. The 17th mouthpiece-‘Subungthini Thandwi Bineswar Brahma,’ was released by the Vice-Chancellor of Kokrajhar University, Prof Ganesh Chandra Wary.

Islary said that Late Brahma had lots of contributions for the society and had many qualities to lead the democratic organizations. He said that Late Brahma was associated with the ABSU and the BSS and took a key role in the development of Bodo literature and community.

