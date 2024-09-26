CM’s Atmanirbar Asom Abhiyaan Training Programme Held At Bineswar Brahma Engineering College, Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: The Sproutup Incubation Council under Bineswar Brahma Engineering College (BBEC) conducted a training programme under the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbar Asom Abhiyaan (CCMAAA) from September 23 for the beneficiaries from different parts of Kokrajhar district. The programme is organized by the Sproutup Incubation Council (SIC) of BBEC as a nodal training institute for the District Industries and Commerce Centre (DICC), Kokrajhar.

The SIC has decided to train around 474 individuals who are the beneficiaries under CMAAA. The inaugural programme was attended by principal of BBEC, Prof. Kamal Kr. Brahma; Assistant Manager, DI&CC Abu Eusuf Md. Abduz Zaman; and Chief Coordinator of the Sproutup Incubation Council and HoD of the Civil Engineering department of BBEC, Dr. Medelson Ronghang. Resource persons from different fields attended the programme and shared their expertise. The advisor of the Skill Employment and Entrepreneurship department of BTC, Ranjan K. Baruah, spoke about business planning and the attitude needed to start new ventures and become successful in life, while Anand Basumatary spoke about different schemes available for the beneficiaries.

Dr. Medalson Ronghang, in his session, interacted with participants on the scope of business opportunity and the need for a restructured approach. The programme will continue till October 20 in different batches.

