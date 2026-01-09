KOKRAJHAR: BTR Accord signatories pile on the pressure for implementation of clauses

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A tripartite review meeting on the implementation of clauses of BTR accord was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Neeraj Kumar Bansod, Joint Secretary, North East, Ministry of Home Affairs, between the Government of India, Government of Assam, BTC authority, and ABSU, UBPO, Ex-NDFB Welfare Association through video conference.

The President of the ABSU, Dipen Boro, raised the key issues related to the timebound speedy implementation, amendment of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution for more autonomy to BTC (BTR), inclusion of more villages, full-fledged status to BKWAC, village notification, and conduct of election in BKWAC, ST Hill status to Boro Kacharis living in Karbi Anglong, school provincialization, FRA Act, 2006, ex-gratia to Bodoland martyr families, case withdrawal, release of six ex-NDFB members from jail, establishment of educational institutions and infrastructure development worth Rs 1500 crores, and direct recruitment in the Army, paramilitary, Assam police, etc.

Boro said that a detailed review was made during the discussion and the signatory organizations pressurized on speedy implementation of all clauses as six years had already elapsed. He cautioned that the ABSU would be compelled to continue the democratic mass movement if the implementation gets further delayed.

Meanwhile, officials representing the Government of Assam in the meeting included Mukesh Chandra Sahu, Addl Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of BTC, and SN Choudhury, Commissioner & Secretary, Education Department, the BTC included the Deputy Chief of BTC, Rihon Daimary, and Additional Principal Secretary Pranjiit Wary, and from the signatory organizations were ABSU Vice-President Umesh Daimary, General Secretary Khanindra Basumatary, Assistant GS, Dinesh Brahma, Speaker Abit Narzary, Rujugwrw Mochahary, President, Ex-NDFB Welfare Association, Rujugwra Basumatary, Vice-President Bilirthi Wary, UBPO President Manaranjan Basumatary, and General Secretary Pitambar Brahma.

