United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) delegation meets Amit Shah over implementation of BTR accord

OUR CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: An eleven-member delegation of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), including two Members of Parliament and led by its President Pramod Boro, called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss the full implementation of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Accord.

Speaking after the meeting, UPPL President Pramod Boro said the interaction with the Union Home Minister was significant and productive. He stated that the delegation appealed for the implementation of Clause 4.3 of the BTR Accord, which pertains to the 125th Constitutional Amendment to Article 280; Clause 3.1, concerning the inclusion of tribal villages into the BTR; and Clause 6.1, which seeks the inclusion of Bodo-Kacharis under Scheduled Tribe (Hills) status, along with other related issues.

Boro recalled that the BTR Accord was signed on January 27, 2020, and that the Union Home Minister had assured all necessary support for its full and effective implementation in a time-bound manner. He reiterated that the UPPL remains committed to ensuring equal rights, opportunities, and dignity for all people within the BTR and beyond, through comprehensive and sustainable development.

The UPPL delegation included Lok Sabha MP Joyanta Basumatary, Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary, MLAs Lawrence Islary, Bhupen Boro, and Jolen Daimary; UPPL General Secretaries Raju Kumar Narzary; former MCLA Madhab Ch. Chetry; and MCLAs Dhananjay Basumatary, Wilson Hasda, and Mantu Baro.

