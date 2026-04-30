Kokrajhar Cancer Centre celebrates 4th foundation day with focus on awareness and early detection

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KOKRAJHAR: Kokrajhar Cancer Centre, a unit of Assam Cancer Care Foundation, marked its 4th Foundation Day on Tuesday with emphasis on awareness, early detection and community participation in Kokrajhar of Assam.

Celebrating four years of dedicated service in strengthening cancer care delivery and awareness across the region, the event witnessed the presence of several eminent dignitaries and stakeholders from the health, academic, and community sectors. Among them, Dr Nilu Brahma, Director of Health Services, BTC, emphasized the need to enhance cancer-related training for frontline health workers to improve early detection and outcomes.

The Joint Director of Health Services, Chirang, highlighted the importance of increased community participation in cancer prevention and screening initiatives. Dr Atul Ch. Boro, Principal of KMCH, stressed the need to intensify awareness efforts, particularly at the grassroots level, to ensure timely diagnosis and treatment.

Dr Jatin Sharma, Rector of Bodoland University, along with the District Social Welfare Officer, local Gaon Buras, and religious leaders, also shared their perspectives, collectively emphasizing the necessity of community awareness and collaborative efforts in combating cancer. Cancer survivors shared inspiring feedback about their treatment journey at Kokrajhar Cancer Centre, reflecting the institution’s commitment to quality care and patient support.

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