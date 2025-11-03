Kokrajhar: Workshop on basics of electrical connections concludes at Central Institute of Technology

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A four-day hands-on workshop on ‘Basics of Electrical Connections’ concluded at the Central Institute of Technology, Kokrajhar (CITK). The workshop was designed under the Science, Technology and Innovation Hub (STI Hub) of CITK project funded by the DST, Government of India, to impart practical knowledge and skill-based training to the youth of Kokrajhar, promoting self-reliance and employability in the electrical domain.

During the workshop, participants were introduced to the fundamentals of electricity, household wiring, circuit design, use of measuring instruments like voltmeters, and basic repair and maintenance techniques. The programme also included a guided tour of the CITK substation to provide participants with real-world exposure to power distribution systems and their operational mechanisms. The training sessions were conducted by a team of experts including Bishnu, Aron, and Kwrwmdao, whose demonstrations and interactive approach greatly enhanced the participants’ understanding.

The workshop concluded with a short interaction and feedback session, where participants expressed enthusiasm about applying their newly gained knowledge in real-life situations.

