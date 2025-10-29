Kokrajhar: Devotees throng Gaurang river to celebrate Chhath Puja with devotion

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Along with the rest of the state, the people of Kokrajhar celebrated the auspicious Chhath Puja with traditional fervour and religious devotion on Monday. The festival, deeply-rooted in Hindu tradition, was observed at various places across the town, with the Gaurang river ghat becoming the main center of attraction for devotees.

From the early hours of the morning, thousands of devotees, including men, women, and children, thronged the riverbank to offer prayers and seek blessings from the sun god and Goddess Shashthi. The atmosphere was filled with chants, devotional songs, and the fragrance of incense sticks, creating a serene and spiritual ambiance.

Devotees performed various rituals, including offering water, fruits, and traditional sweets to the rising sun, expressing gratitude for health, prosperity, and family well-being. Many women observed fasts and prayed for the happiness and longevity of their children and family members.

The entire riverbank area of the Gaurang River was beautifully decorated with lamps, flowers, and traditional designs, reflecting the festive spirit of the occasion. Local administration and volunteers made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the rituals and safety of the devotees.

