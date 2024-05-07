‘Kokrajhar district administration fully prepared for free and fair elections’: Returning Officer PK Dwivedi

KOKRAJHAR: The Returning Officer (RO) of No. 1 Kokrajhar ST Lok Sabha constituency PK Dwivedi on Monday briefed the media persons that the Kokrajhar district administration was fully prepared for smooth conduct of elections. He said over 14,94,000 electorates of Kokrajhar will exercise their franchise on Tuesday.

Dwivedi said all preparations were made as per guidelines of the Election Commission of India. He also said the polling officials with EVM and VV pad machines have rushed to their respective polling booths under security escort and necessary arrangements. He also said the district administration will keep a close vigilance for free and fair elections.

As reports received from the district election offices of 9 LACs under No. 1 Kokrajhar ST Lok Sabha constituency, No. 1 Gossaigaon LAC has total voters of 1,13,282 with 57,073 males and 56,209 females, No.2 Dotma (ST) LAC has 1,05,649 voters with 52,388 males and 53,261 females, No 3 Kokrajhar (ST) has 1,42,166 voters with 69,741 males and 72,423 females, No.4 Baokhungri has 1,60,453 voters with 79,973 males and 80,479 females, No. 5 Porbatjhora has 1,68,252 voters with 85,992 males and 82,259 females, No. Sidli- Chirang (ST) has 2,10,638 voters with 1,04,513 males and 1,06,123 females, No. 20 Bijni has 1,77,607 voters with 88,928 males and 88,679 females, No. 41 Manas has 2,00,403 voters with 1,01,250 males and 99,153 females, No. 42-Baksa (ST) has 1,94,451 voters with 96,491 male and 97,960 females with total voters of 14,72,901 with 7,36,349 male voters and 7,36,546 female voters. The female voters have surpassed male by 203 voters.

Meanwhile, the LAC wise polling stations would be: Gossaigaon-149, Dotma (ST)-142, Kokrajhar (ST)-179, Baokhungri-210, Porbatjhora-217, Sidli-Chirang ST-269, Bijni-220, Manas-236 and Baksa (ST)-240 with a total of 1,862 polling stations.

