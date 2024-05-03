Man-elephant conflict: Torchlight distributed among residents of Nalbari district and Tamulpur, Baksa

Nalbari: The rising man-elephant conflict on the outskirts of Nalbari district and Tamulpur, Baksa etc. has panicked the locals. Several people lost their lives in this conflict. Recently Jagdish Namo Sarma, a middle aged man lost his life in wild elephant attack at Bimala Nagar, Tamulpur.

The Green Globe, a voluntary organization has endeavoured to eradicate this conflict. The coordinator and the secretary Pankaj Lochan Deka and Rajesh Dutta Baruah visited the house of the deceased and distributed leaflets on precautions of such attacks by jumbos. They formed EPCs (Elephant Protection Committee) covering large areas like Bagarikhuti 1, Paharpur, Harinchora, Guwabari, Bishnupur, Ganeshpur, Dongar 1 village etc. Even though the district administrations have taken numerous significant initiatives to reduce the interaction between humans and elephants, there has been a noticeable increase in elephant penetration in these areas. Last year, a series of discussions were held at the Tamulpur District Commissioner’s Office, chaired by DC Bidyut Vikash Bhagwati with the Forest Department, district administration, and environmental organizations The Green Globe and Aranyak.

Man-elephant conflict in recent years has increased to such a height that residents of those area have to take guards every night. The Green Globe, in collaboration with the world’s leading NGO WWF visited several areas of Paharpur, Durgapur, Harinchara, Milanpur, Dongar village 1, Guwabari etc. and distributed torch lights among poor families.

