Kokrajhar: District Election Officer visits Common Service Centres (CSCs) to strengthen voter services

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The District Commissioner and District Election Officer, Kokrajhar, Pankaj Chakravarty, on Thursday visited several Common Service Centres (CSCs) to encourage CSC operators to actively assist electors in enrolling their names in the electoral roll and availing voter-related services during the ongoing Special Revision of Electoral Roll, 2026.

During the visit, the District Commissioner emphasised the important role of CSCs in ensuring maximum voter inclusion by providing accessible and citizen-friendly services at the grassroots level.

Electors of Kokrajhar district can avail services through more than 250 CSCs, including submission of Form 6 for new voter enrolment, Form 7 for deletion of names from the electoral roll, and Form 8 for correction of particulars, change of address, and replacement of EPIC.

Citizens have been encouraged to utilise nearby CSCs to verify and update their electoral details in a timely manner, thereby strengthening the democratic process and ensuring that every eligible voter is duly registered.

