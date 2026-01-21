Kokrajhar District Sports Association (KDSA) platinum jubilee celebration begins

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Kokrajhar District Sports Association (KDSA) is celebrating its glorious platinum jubilee with a four-day programme that began on Monday at the KDSA playground in Kokrajhar.

On the opening day, as part of the first programme, BTC MCLA and KDSA President Dhaneswar Goyary paid floral tributes to Binod Brahma, a renowned Bodo footballer. After hoisting the flag of the KDSA, former BLT Welfare Society leader Dipak Basumatary paid homage to the martyrs of the Bodoland Movement.

The first volleyball match between Ihihiu Club of Banargaon, Kokrajhar, and Alari Club was kicked off by BTC Executive Member Jubiraj Basumatary. Notably, on Monday and Tuesday, volleyball competitions will be held among a total of fourteen clubs from Kokrajhar district.

Along with the platinum jubilee celebrations, various sports events including volleyball, women’s kabaddi, athletics, and other games have been scheduled. The KDSA has already produced several national and international-level sportspersons. Footballers such as Halicharan Narzary, Durga Boro, Apurna Narzary, and Phailao Basumatary have established themselves and brought recognition to Bodoland and the state.

