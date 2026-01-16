Kokrajhar Election Officer to organize two-day conclave for BLOs and BLAs

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: As part of the ongoing Special Revision of Electoral Rolls, the District Election Officer-cum-District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, Pankaj Chakravarty, informed that a BLO and BLA conclave would be organized on January 16 and 17 from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon at all respective polling stations across the district. During the conclave, Booth Level Agents (BLAs) having claims and objections will submit form 6, form 7, and form 8 to the concerned Booth Level Officers (BLOs), who will verify the applications and process them online through the BLO App.

Sources from DIPRO, Kokrajhar, said that all BLOs had been directed to remain present at their respective polling stations during the stipulated time on both days and to actively create awareness among the public regarding the meeting.

As per Election Commission of India guidelines, a BLA may submit a maximum of 10 forms per day to the BLO or Designated Officer. In cases where a BLA submits more than 30 applications during the entire summary revision period, the concerned ERO or AERO will conduct personal cross-verification. BLAs are also required to submit a written declaration certifying that they have personally verified the particulars of the applications to their satisfaction, failing which action may be initiated under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 for any false declaration.

It was further informed that the doubtful cases relating to form 6, form 7, and form 8 will be verified through hearings after serving due notice to the concerned individuals. The District Election Officer requested political parties to participate actively and engage their BLAs for immediate disposal of their claims and objections, if any, on or before January 22, 2026.

