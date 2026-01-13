Peace meeting held in Kokrajhar after law and order concerns

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In view of the prevailing law and order situation following the rape of an intellectually disabled girl in Kokrajhar in the morning of January 10 and subsequent gherao of Kokrajhar police station in the evening, a peace meeting was convened on Sunday in the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Kokrajhar. The meeting was chaired by the District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty in the presence of Akshat Garg, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kokrajhar, circle officers, district officials, and representatives of political parties, social organizations, and student bodies, along with leading citizens of the district.

