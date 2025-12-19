Kokrajhar: Large-scale forest destruction at Sikhnajhar National Park raises alarm

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Large-scale destruction of forest at Ultapani area under Haltugaon division in Sikhnajhar National Park has raised alarm. Successive BTC governments have miserably failed to protect the reserve forests in Haltugaon division.

Reports of massive forest destruction have been received from the Ultapani forest area, triggering serious concern among environmentalists, local residents, and conservation groups. Sources indicate that extensive tree felling, land clearing, and damage to natural vegetation in several locations are posing a grave threat to wildlife habitats and the fragile forest ecosystem of the region. The unabated destruction of forest has renewed calls for urgent investigation, accountability, and stronger conservation measures to protect one of the region’s vital green corridors.

It is reported that a large number of people openly enter deep inside the Sikhnajhar National Park to clear the forest but the department is seen to be helpless in dealing with the illegal encroachers.

