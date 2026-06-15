Kokrajhar: NBCC Condemns Manipur Violence, Appeals for Peace and Reconciliation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The National Boro Christian Council (NBCC) expressed deep sorrow and concern over the recent incidents of violence and loss of lives in Manipur.

In a statement, NBCC president Enash Kumar Basumatary and general secretary Mridul Baglari said they were saddened by reports that six Naga civilians, including two pastors who had been missing since May 13, were found dead in Kangpokpi district. The council also expressed concern over the reported killing of two Kuki men whose bodies were recovered in the Kamjong district.

The NBCC strongly condemned all forms of violence and killings, stating that every human life is precious and that such incidents cause immense suffering to families and communities. The council extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and expressed solidarity with those affected by the violence.

Appealing for peace and reconciliation, the NBCC urged community leaders, civil authorities, and citizens to reject violence and hatred and work together to restore harmony. The organization emphasized the need to rebuild trust through dialogue, understanding, and forgiveness. The NBCC also called on all concerned to uphold the values of humanity, justice and peaceful coexistence so that peace and normalcy can return to Manipur.

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