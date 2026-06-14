NSA Haflong Condemns Killing of Six Zeliangrong Naga Youths in Manipur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Naga Students' Association (NSA), College Unit, Haflong, has strongly condemned the killing of six innocent Zeliangrong Naga individuals in Manipur, describing the incident as a barbaric, inhuman, and unjustifiable act that strikes at the very principles of humanity and justice.

In a press statement issued on Friday through its Information and Publicity Cell, the association expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and loved ones of the victims.

The association stated that the Naga community of Assam stands in solidarity with the Zeliangrong Naga community during this difficult period and shares in their grief. It emphasised that no grievance or conflict can ever justify the taking of innocent lives and that such acts of violence only deepen wounds, spread fear, and undermine the values of peace, coexistence, and human dignity.

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