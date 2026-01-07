Kokrajhar: Oath-taking ceremony of newly-inducted Central Selection Board (CSB) members held

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The oath-taking ceremony of the newly-inducted members of the Central Selection Board (CSB), Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), was held on Tuesday in the Conference Hall of the BTC Secretariat, Kokrajhar.

During the ceremony, ten members including the Chairman, Pradeep Kr Brahma, and Vice-Chairman Dipti Prasad Brahma were administered the oath of office and secrecy by MC Sahu, Principal Secretary, BTC. The members who took the oath included Supriya Rani Brahma, Manoj Kumar Nath, Santosh Kumar Sah, Malati Rani Narzary, Nripen Sutradhar, Lata Lakra, Mohan Ch Basumatary, and Tarani Kanta Madahi. Ripen Daimari, who is part of the committee, could not attend the programme and will take the oath at a later date.

The programme was held in the presence of Prakash Basumatary, EM, BTC, and Robinson Mushahary, Advisor to the Chief of BTC, along with senior officials of the BTC Secretariat and other dignitaries.

