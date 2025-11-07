Kokrajhar observes Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti with Sardar@150 Padyatra

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Along with the rest of the country, the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was observed by the Kokrajhar district administration in collaboration with Mera Yuva Bharat, Kokrajhar, with a Padyatra under the theme ‘Sardar@150 Unity March.’ The Padyatra started from the Children Park, covering RN Brahma Civil Hospital, to Kokrajhar HS & MP School playground. The day was dedicated to promoting national unity, integrity, and security while encouraging citizens to take pride in their nation and culture.

Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Minister of Handloom and Textiles, Govt of Assam, graced the occasion as chief guest and paid a floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He addressed the participants highlighting the life and contributions of the Iron Man of India. Other dignitaries present at the event included Lawrence Islary, MLA, 30-Kokrajhar East LAC, Masanda M Pertin, District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, Numal Mahatta, SP, and Subhram Aditya Bora, ADC, among others.

A plantation drive under the theme ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ was also organized as a part of the programme. Participants took the Nasha Mukt Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat pledges, reaffirming their commitment towards a healthier and self-reliant nation.

The programme also featured several cultural and awareness activities, including a Bagurumba dance performance, a street play on Swachh Bharat, a patriotic group song, and an awareness session on tuberculosis by Dr Vivek Pandey at RN Brahma Civil Hospital. More than 650 participants from across the district took part in the Padyatra.

