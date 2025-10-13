Kokrajhar: Polio Sub-National Immunization drive begins at RN Brahma Civil Hospital

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The district-level inauguration of the Polio Sub-National Immunization Day was held on Sunday at RN Brahma Civil Hospital, Kokrajhar. The programme was inaugurated by Masanda M Pertin, DC, Kokrajhar, in the presence of officials from the Health Department and other concerned departments.

The campaign, scheduled to continue till October 14, aims to administer two drops of the oral polio vaccine to all children below five years of age as part of the nationwide effort to eradicate polio. A total of 1,21,677 children aged 0–5 years have been targeted under the drive in Kokrajhar district. On the first day, booth-level vaccination activities were conducted across 736 polio booths in the district. The following two days will involve house-to-house visits to ensure that every eligible child receives the vaccine.

Health officials, ASHAs, Anganwadi workers, and volunteers are actively participating in the drive to ensure that no child is left behind in the mission to achieve a polio-free India.

