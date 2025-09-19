Kokrajhar Science College observes Day for Preservation of Ozone Layer

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Science College, Kokrajhar, marked the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, 2025 with informative lectures and awareness campaigns with the theme ‘From Science to Global Action’ on Tuesday. The programme was jointly organized by Eco Club of Science College and Chemical Society Department of Chemistry, Science College, Kokrajhar, and supported by Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC), Government of Assam, Science and Technology department.

The celebration was formally inaugurated by Dr Sharmistha Chakraborty, Vice-Principal, Science College. In her speech Dr Chakraborty urged for the protection of the Ozone layer and to take appropriate measures to protect people and the planet. In his welcome address, Dr Biswajit Nath, Head, Department of Chemistry and Chairperson of Chemical Society, talked about the importance of ozone layer in our life and informed the gathering about the success of the ozone treaties that epitomized the concept of moving from Science to Global Action.

The highlight of the event was the success story of the Montreal Protocol and Vienna Convention by Dr Sanjib Brahma, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Botany and Convenor of Green Audit Cell of Science College, Kokrajhar.

Dr Mehdi Al Kausor, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry and Coordinator, Eco Club of Science College, delivered an informative lecture on ‘Ozone Layer: Mechanism of Formation, Depletion and its Protection,’ through which the students learned how the ozone layer is formed in stratosphere and how it is depleted. An awareness video and message by Inger Andersen, Executive Director, UNEP on World Ozone Day, 2025 was shared by Dr Mehdi Al Kausor, Coordinator, Eco Club Science College.

In this connection, a quiz contest for creating awareness about the importance of the event was organized for the students of Science College, Kokrajhar.

Also Read: International Day for Preservation of Ozone Layer celebrated at Charing

Also Watch: