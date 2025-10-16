Kokrajhar: UPPL asks BPF-led BTC Government not to play vindictive politics

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The UPPL on Wednesday reacted over BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary’s decision to cancel the service of appointed youths in various departments and VCDC, work tenders and other works, and asked him to stop playing a vindictive politics.

The General Secretary of the UPPL Raju Kr Narzary, in a press meet held in Kokrajhar said that the proposal of building a Mini Secretariat of BTC in Udalguri was a welcome initiative and wanted deployment of required man power. He said that the assurance of BTC chief to give land pattas to landless people should be fulfilled in a time-bound manner. Narzary said that the BTR Government led by Pramod Boro delivered over 3 lakh land-related services and hoped that Mohilary would deliver the same.

On the proposed cancellation of work tenders of development works of the departments, Narzary said that the tender was not invited by the UPPL but by the government through advertisements. He called upon Mohilary not to play vindictive politics over it as the UPPL government had not played dirty politics with the huge liabilities and pending bills of Mohilary in 2020. Citing the construction of EM and MCLA quarters in Harinaguri, thematic entrance gate at Karigaon, beautification of BTC Secretariat entrance gate, and installation of the monolit of Dimapur, 2nd Medical College in Tamulpur, he said that many more works were done during the short tenure of Pramod Boro which were not admired by Mohilary.

Narzary said that 570 youths were appointed before 2020 by the BPF-led government without any budget clearance and written tests but that the UPPL government did not cancel their appointments, and instead regularized them. On the alleged anomalies in the selection of beneficiaries of PMAY houses, he said that the GRIs carried out the geo tagging works and the VCDC chairmen just assisted them and that there was no chance of allotting two to three houses to a beneficiary as no one could manipulate geo tagging.

On the rampant melas with alcohol being consumed and gambling conducted at every corner, Narzary said that the UPPL led government established Kokrajhar as a ‘city of peace’ and hosted knowledge festivals, literary festivals, and theatre festivals but not the festivals of alcohol and gambling.

Narzary also said that although they had commitments of alliance with the NDA till 2025 in BTC and 2026 in the state, they would discuss the matter in their annual convention to be held in November if the BJP thought that it necessary to review the alliance.

