KOKRAJHAR: UPPL severs ties with NDA, to contest assembly polls independently

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a dramatic development, the UPPL made it clear that the party has severed ties with the BJP and is no longer a partner of the NDA but will fight the assembly election on its own. The UPPL expressed agony, alleging that the BJP had been working against the interests of indigenous communities and promoting communalism.

Talking to mediapersons, Vice-President of the UPPL and retired Principal of Kokrajhar Science College, Dr RN Sinha, said that the BJP had been promoting communal politics and harassing the Muslims. He criticized State BJP President Dilip Saikia for speaking against the Muslims and ordering their eviction.

Sinha said that the BJP-led State Government had been making claims of transforming the state, but that it had failed to solve the decades-long ULFA problem and was pushing the state to danger with a huge loan burden. He also said that the State Government had failed to deliver justice to artiste Zubeen Garg and to accord ST status to the six communities.

Also Read: United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) names 5 more candidates in 3rd list