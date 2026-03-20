United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) names 5 more candidates in 3rd list

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The UPPL on Thursday announced the names of 5 more candidates for the ensuing 16th Assembly election in its 3rd list.

The names of the candidates are Pratibha Brahma for Baokhungri, Ayub Hussain Mandol for Porbotjhora, Ranjit Basumatary for Sidli, Pabitra Boro for Goreswar, and Rabindra Basumatary for the Majbat constituency.

Talking to mediapersons, the General Secretary of the UPPL, Raju Kr Narzary, said that the party was committed to staying in the NDA alliance from 2020 to 2026, but that the latest political scenario changed after the BPF decided to field candidates in 15 constituencies. He also said there was no point in staying in the NDA, which he said was maintaining dual standards. Hence, he said that the UPPL would stand alone.

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