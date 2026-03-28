KOKRAJHAR: UPPL wraps up 100-km Parivartan Yatra in Kokrajhar, vows solo poll fight

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Parivartan Yatra of the UPPL concluded in Dotma on Friday. The Yatra covered 100 km in five days, and a huge public gathering was held at North Dotma playground from where the last rally to Thulungapuri was flagged off by the President of the UPPL, Pramod Boro.

In his speech, Boro said that the party was going to fight the ensuing assembly election in 15 seats within BTC and beyond without forging an alliance with any party. He said that the BPF had failed to deliver its commitments and wouldn't be able to sell sour mangoes twice, as the party also cheated the Muslims, Adivasis, and Rajbongshis. He also alleged that violence had returned after the BPF's return to power and that the party was promoting family politics, fielding Seuli Mohilary, wife of BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, in Kokrajhar.

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