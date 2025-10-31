Massive drills on earthquake and fire safety conducted in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In alignment with the state-level initiative of the Great Assam School Shakeout programme organized by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kokrajhar, conducted earthquake and fire safety drills across 447 schools in the district on Wednesday. The programme aimed to strengthen disaster preparedness among students, teachers, and school staff to effectively respond during emergencies such as earthquakes and fire incidents.

As part of the exercise, students practiced the ‘Drop, Cover and Hold On’ technique, followed by safe evacuation routes, and participated in mock fire response demonstrations. The activities also included awareness sessions and training on safety protocols and evacuation procedures to ensure preparedness during any emergency situation.

The programme was designed to generate awareness and promote preparedness measures among school students, train school disaster management committees, school safety task teams, and focal point teachers to ensure school-level readiness, mitigate gaps in response actions and resources, enhance the ability to respond efficiently during disasters, and develop coordination among stakeholders and community volunteers for a disaster-prepared society.

