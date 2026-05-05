KOKRAJHAR: Bodoland People’s Front sweeps BTC with 10 seats; NDA bags all 14

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a historic people’s mandate, the BPF won a landslide victory in the Assembly election in the BTC region as the party led by Hagrama Mohilary swept 10 seats, while the remaining 4 seats went to the BJP. The NDA combined clinched all 14 seats of BTC, neutralizing the UPPL.

UPPL’s heavyweights, Pramod Boro, President of the UPPL, Raju Kr Narzary, General Secretary, Dipen Boro, ex-President of the ABSU, Pratibha Brahma, President of the women’s wing, UPPL, and Lawrence Islary, sitting MLA, were defeated by Buswajit Daimary (BJP) at Tamulpur, Rabiram Narzary (BPF) at Dotma, Rihon Daimary (BPF) at Udalguri, Rupam Kr Ray (BPF) at Baokhungri, and Seuli Mohilary (BPF) at Kokrajhar, respectively. In the Kokrajhar (ST) seat, BPF candidate Seuli Mohilary, wife of BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, won the seat defeating the UPPL candidate Lawrence Islary by a margin of 39,633 votes. She got 74,816 votes while Islary got 35,183.

At the Dotma ST constituency, BPF candidate and sitting MLA Rabiram Narzary won the seat, defeating UPPL’s General Secretary Raju Kr Narzary by a margin of 24,283 votes as he got 48,775 votes against Raju Kr Narzary’s 24,792 votes. BPF candidate Sabharam Basumatary emerged victorious from the Gossaigaon seat, defeating Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Phedricson Hansdak by a margin of 23,083 votes. Basumatary secured 43,940 votes, while Hansdak secured 20,831.

Similarly, Congress candidate Md Ashraful Islam Seik won from Porbotjhora seat defeating Dr Rezual Karim of the BPF by a margin of 8,626 votes. Seik secured 76,208 votes while Rezual got 67,672 votes. At Baokhungri seat, BPF candidate Rupam Kr Ray emerged victorious, defeating Congress candidate Sephali Marak by a margin of 21,597 votes. Ray secured 59,812 votes while Marak got 38,215 votes.

Meanwhile, jubilant party workers of the BPF were seen celebrating at their respective party offices in the district.

Also Read: Bodoland People's Front (BPF) to release candidate list for Assembly polls on March 20