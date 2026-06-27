Kokrajhar’s Chanda Sharma Secures Two India Book of Records Titles in Sanskrit

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Chanda Sharma, wife of Rahul Sharma and a resident of Jwhwlao Dwimalu Road in Kokrajhar, has brought immense pride to the district by securing two prestigious titles in the India Book of Records for her exceptional talent and dedication to the Sanskrit language. Her remarkable achievements have drawn widespread appreciation from locals, educators, and well-wishers across the region.

Chanda Sharma first earned recognition on May 13 after successfully writing 30 Sanskrit shlokas in just 3 minutes and 4 seconds. Her speed, accuracy and command of the classical language helped her secure a place in the India Book of Records. Adding another feather to her cap, she achieved a second record on June 6 by reciting 74 Sanskrit shlokas clearly and accurately within three minutes. This extraordinary feat further highlighted her deep knowledge of Sanskrit and earned her another title from the India Book of Records.

Her achievements have not only brought recognition to her family but have also enhanced the reputation of Kokrajhar at the national level.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Chanda Sharma expressed her happiness over receiving the honours. She said that her love for the Sanskrit language motivated her to pursue excellence and that she would continue working to promote and preserve the language among younger generations.

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