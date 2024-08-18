Kolkata rape and murder case: AMCH doctors join nationwide strike in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: In solidarity with the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) nationwide strike call, doctors at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh protested the heinous rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.

The 24-hour strike, which began at 6am on Saturday, saw the withdrawal of all non-essential services, including out-patient services, except for emergency care.

The doctors, carrying placards with slogans such as “Doctors Life Matters” and “No Safety No Duty,” marched through the AMCH campus, demanding exemplary punishment for the culprits and a central law to ensure the safety of medical professionals.

The protest rally and strike were supported by all medical professionals, including resident doctors, faculty members and students. The AMCH authorities ensured that emergency services remained unaffected during the strike.

The IMA has been pushing for a central law to protect doctors from violence and harassment, citing the increasing number of attacks on medical professionals across the country.

Dr Gauri Shankar Borgohain, IMA Dibrugarh branch president and Dr Mriganka Baruah, general secretary while demanding exemplary punishment for the culprits mentioned that the strike will continue till 6am on Sunday.

