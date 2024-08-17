Six Volunteers Honored for Supporting Tinsukia Schools Through Vidyanjali Portal on Independence Day

TINSUKIA: A total of 6 volunteers were felicitated during Independence Day celebration at Tinsukia who provided assistance and support to schools in Tinsukia district through Vidyanjali portal by Labour Minister Sanjoy Kishan in presence of Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul. The 6 persons are Shyamanta Das, Montu Baroi, Basanti Handique, Charua Orang, Diganta Dutta and Piku Dey. Among those present from the Education Department were Samagra Shiksha, Tinsukia District Mission Coordinator, Kabita Deka, Project Officer Tridib Sarma Tamuli besides other officials.

Kabita Deka urged the well-wishers of schools to register with the Vidyanjali portal as volunteers and to get involved in the developmental services like supply of materials, educational resources, infrastructure construction etc according to their conveniences and wishes after schools communicate their needs through the portal. Meanwhile, in sync with Independence Day celebration, the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Taxes Tinsukia felicitated 3 selected tax payers among the registered commercial establishments under Tinsukia circle. They are Abhijit Saikia of Hotel Ballerina, Durga Prasad Agarwalla of Tribeni Construction and Rajib Agarwalla of Mittal Pharmacy. The programme moderated by Tax Inspector Sariful Islam was attended by Sadiq Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Taxes, Jayanta Kumar Haloi Assistant Commissioner of Taxes, Krishna Devi Superintendent of Taxes, besides other officials and guests.

