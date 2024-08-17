Oil and Natural Gas Corporation inks MoA with Silchar Medical College & Hospital to Build Advanced Burn Ward

SILCHAR: In a significant boost to the healthcare infrastructure of the Barak Valley, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Cachar, has committed Rs 13.56 crore towards the establishment of a state-of-the-art burn ward at Silchar Medical College & Hospital (SMCH). This milestone initiative, a part of ONGC’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, was formalized through a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed on Wednesday between ONGC, ONGC Foundation, and SMCH.

The new burn ward, which will span 11,000 square feet, is designed to accommodate 30 beds, including 10 specialized ICU beds. The facility will be constructed in a G+2 structure, with the project set to be executed in phases over the next two years. Once operational, the ward will provide advanced care for burn patients, filling a critical gap in the region’s healthcare services.

The MoA signing ceremony, held at the ONGC conference hall, was graced by key dignitaries, including Dr. Bhaskar Gupta, Principal of SMCH, and Vipul Gohai, ONGC Asset Manager, alongside senior officials from both ONGC and SMCH. The event coincided with the celebration of ONGC’s 69th Foundation Day, adding to the significance of the occasion.

Dr. Bhaskar Gupta highlighted the urgent need for such a specialized unit, noting, “The establishment of this burn ward will drastically improve the quality of care available to burn victims in the Barak Valley. Advanced treatment options will now be accessible locally, which is a monumental step forward for our medical facilities.”

Echoing this sentiment, Vipul Gohai expressed pride in launching this crucial project, which he described as a “historic step in ONGC’s enduring commitment to the welfare of the community.” He also pointed to ONGC’s recent Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Srikona unit as a testament to the organization’s legacy of community-centric initiatives, stated a press release.

