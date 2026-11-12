Kolkata-Sairang Express Derails Near Digaru, Passengers Safely Transported

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Several passengers sustained minor injuries after five coaches of the no. 13125 Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed near Digaru railway station on the city's outskirts early Wednesday.

According to the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the incident occurred at Digaru Railway station on the city's outskirts in the Guwahati-Lumding section around about 6:54 am while entering a loop line for giving precedence to another train.

As a result, five coaches along with the locomotive got derailed. However, there were no casualties or any major injuries to any of the passengers, the NFR confirmed.

The train was travelling from Howrah, Kolkata towards Sairang in Mizoram.

All the passengers of the derailment-affected train were later transported by a special train for their further onward journey towards Sairang.

The NFR said the special train left Digaru at 11-30 am, with the stranded passengers being also provided with drinking water and food items.

In view of the derailment, a few train services had to be cancelled. Apart from the 75727/75728 Guwahati-Haibargaon-Guwahati DMU and no. 15676 Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Intercity Express of Wednesday, no. 15675 New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Intercity Express of Thursday have been cancelled.

Later, normal train operation through the up line was restored, and all trains through both the up and down lines are running normally.

The NFR said the trains that were controlled at different stations also resumed their onward journey accordingly.

Senior officers, including the general manager of NFR, visited the site to supervise the relief and restoration efforts, and investigate the incident in details.

In a statement, the NFR also deeply regretted the inconvenience caused to the travelling passengers and reaffirmed its commitments to preventing any such incidents in the future and ensuring the safety and security of railway passengers.

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