Mizoram: Indian women's hockey player Lalremsiami Hmar received the Arjuna Award 2025 from President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, November 13, 2026, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The 26-year-old Olympian became the first sportsperson from Mizoram to receive the national sporting honour, marking a historic achievement for the northeastern state.

Lalremsiami Hmar received the Arjuna Award in recognition of her contribution to Indian women's hockey. Her achievement also marks a historic moment for Mizoram, which now has its first sportsperson to receive the prestigious national sporting honour.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, which began at 11:30 AM IST on Friday.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports organised the award process. Justice (Retd.) Arun Kumar Mishra, former Supreme Court judge, chaired the selection committee responsible for reviewing the recommendations.

The ministry selected 17 Arjuna Award recipients from an initial list of 24 recommendations. Hmar dedicated the recognition to the younger generations and aspiring athletes of Mizoram.

She said that receiving such an honour had once seemed unimaginable to her. She also highlighted how her achievement demonstrates that hard work can create opportunities for athletes pursuing their dreams. Her message carries particular importance for young sportspersons from Mizoram who aspire to represent India at national and international competitions.

A native of Kolasib in Mizoram, Hmar began her hockey journey through the state-run hockey academy in Thenzawl.

She subsequently joined the National Hockey Academy in New Delhi in 2016, marking an important step in her development as a professional hockey player.

Hmar made her senior international debut in 2017 and went on to become part of India's major international campaigns. Her career highlights include India's fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games and bronze at the 2022 Asian Games.

She also contributed to India's gold-medal victories at the 2023 and 2024 Asian Champions Trophy tournaments. Hockey India president Dr. Dilip Tirkey described the recognition as a proud moment for Indian hockey. He praised the dedication and consistency demonstrated by the award recipients, highlighting their contributions to the sport.

Hmar's recognition adds another milestone to Indian women's hockey and brings national attention to the contribution of athletes emerging from Mizoram.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports published the final list of award recipients on August 18, 2026, following the selection committee's review.

However, the official presentation took place on November 13, 2026, more than 14 months after the traditional National Sports Day award window of August 29.

Another notable feature of the 2025 awards was the absence of Khel Ratna awardees. According to the supplied award details, this marked the first time since 2014 that no recipients were named for the country's highest sporting honour.

For Mizoram, however, the ceremony will be remembered for Hmar's historic achievement as the state's first Arjuna Award recipient.