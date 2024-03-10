Kolong Kola Kendra of Nagaon organized a Workshop on preservation of scripts, books held

NAGAON: Kolong Kola Kendra, a premier institute of art and paintings of Nagaon Puranigudam area organized a unique workshop on conservation of scripts, books, etc on occasion of the 85th birth anniversary of noted scholar of art and culture Dr Naren Kalita recently here.

The valediction programme of the workshop was chaired by noted sculptor Ashwini Sarma while Dr Nripen Ch Das, principal of Dr Birinchi Kr Baruah College attended the session as the special guest. During the session, certificates of participation were also distributed among the participants.

At a prestigious function chaired by artist Gakul Chetri, Dr Naren Kalita inaugurated the workshop on February 29. Chittaranjan Bora and Suresh Saikia attended the workshop as the resource persons as well as the main trainers.

